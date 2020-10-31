1/1
Robert G. "Bob" Morrison Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert G. "Bob" Morrison, Sr.

Brick - Robert G. "Bob" Morrison, Sr., passed away on Friday, October 30, 2020, at his home. He was 91.

Born in Floral Park, NY, he moved to Linden in 1934, East Brunswick in 1953 and finally to Brick in 2002.

Prior to retiring in 1986, he worked as a supervisor for the Exxon Refinery in Linden, where he worked for 40 years. Bob, a licensed electrician was the owner of Better Electric Company for 30 years.

He was a National Guard Veteran of the Korean War, serving from 1947 - 1959. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1965 having served as a 1st Lieutenant.

In addition to serving his country, he was dedicated to serving his community, first as an Eagle Scout in 1946, member of the East Brunswick Independent Fire Company, since its inception in 1959, serving as Chief 1968-1969, and Fire Commissioner.

Bob was most proud of the teaching of fire prevention & safety to the children in the East Brunswick school system from 1986-2001.

Bob was predeceased by his parents, George & Helen (Jackson) Morrison.

Surviving are Bob's loving wife of 17 years, Barbara; his sons, Robert, Jr. and his wife Mary Anne, of Rockaway, NJ, John and his wife Denise, of Woodstown, Mark and his wife Louise, of East Brunswick, Norma Roche and her husband Timothy, of Liverpool, NY and Drew and his wife Patricia, of East Brunswick; 21 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren. Also survived by Norma Morrison.

Friends may visit on Sunday, November 1, from 2:00 - 6:00pm at the funeral home. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday at 5:00pm at THE BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, cremation will be private.

For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home
454 Cranbury Rd
East Brunswick, NJ 08816
(732) 254-9393
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brunswick Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved