Robert Gliese
Robert Gliese, aged 59, passed away on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, NJ after a brief battle with cancer. His wife of 40 years, Linda, was at his side.
Robert was born on August 27, 1960. He grew up in Jamesburg, NJ and graduated from East Brunswick Vocational and Technical School. He worked for the last 12 years at Main Tape in Cranbury, NJ and was so proud of his perfect attendance record. Robert always enjoyed Classic and Silent movies, 1960's music and reading. He cared for and fed the neighborhood stray cats everyday and participated in the spay and neuter program offered by the local animal shelter. His passion and favorite hobby was maintaining and caring for his truck. He devoted many weekends to doing his own repairs and keeping it clean.
His only child, Robert Alan Gliese, Jr. and his only granddaughter, Taylor Paige Gliese meant the world to him. Every year, on August 27th (his birthday), he took Taylor out to lunch, shopping or to the arcade. Time spent with her was his idea of happiness. We will look up into the bleachers and remember him there, taking video of her playing basketball at her school games.His son's awareness and gentle, kind soul will help us all at this terrible time. Robert was so proud of the man that Bobby had become.
He is predeceased by his father, Alan C. Gliese and his grandparents, Robert and Alice Wilcox. After only 27 days, Robert joins his loving mother-in-law, Gertrude Brustowicz, who is taking good care of him in heaven.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Gliese. His only son, Robert A. Gliese, Jr. and his beautiful granddaughter, Taylor Paige Gliese. His mother, Beverly Wilcox and his brothers Richard Gliese and Duane Gliese and his sister Lisa Patterson.
Cremation was private. In lieu of flowers, sympathy cards and donations to Taylor's education fund can be sent to: Robert A. Gliese, Jr. 2 Allgair Street South River, NJ 08882
Rest peacefully, Robert. Our lives will never be the same without you. Thank you for always taking care of us. Tears from Taylor.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 24 to May 25, 2020