Robert H. Rosenbach
Iselin - Robert Rosenbach passed away Friday July 26, 2019 at JFK Medical Center, Edison. He was born in Newark and resided in Union and Irvington moving to Iselin in 1973.
Robert proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was employed as an engineer for NJ Bell in Newark for 36 years retiring in 1991. Bob was an avid bowler and talented painter who also enjoyed gardening. He was a devout catholic and a communicant of St Cecelia Church, Iselin.
Robert was predeceased by his brother John Rosenbach.
Surviving are his wife of 54 years Margaret "Peggy" Rosenbach, his children Robert Rosenbach and William Rosenbach and 2 grandchildren Emily and Michael. He is also survived by his sister Carol Pinto and his brother Gustav Rosenbach and many nieces and nephews.
Visitation Tuesday July 30, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm at the Gosselin Funeral Home 660 New Dover Road Edison, NJ . Funeral Services Wednesday July 31, 2019 9:00am at the funeral home followed by a 10:00am funeral mass at St. Cecelia Church, Iselin. Interment St Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia
In Lieu of flowers family request donations in his loving memory to: The . donate3.cancer.org/.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 28, 2019