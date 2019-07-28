Services
Gosselin Funeral Home
660 New Dover Road
Edison, NJ 08820
(732) 381-5858
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gosselin Funeral Home
660 New Dover Road
Edison, NJ 08820
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
Gosselin Funeral Home
660 New Dover Road
Edison, NJ 08820
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cecelia Church
Iselin, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Rosenbach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert H. Rosenbach


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert H. Rosenbach Obituary
Robert H. Rosenbach

Iselin - Robert Rosenbach passed away Friday July 26, 2019 at JFK Medical Center, Edison. He was born in Newark and resided in Union and Irvington moving to Iselin in 1973.

Robert proudly served in the United States Navy during the Korean War. He was employed as an engineer for NJ Bell in Newark for 36 years retiring in 1991. Bob was an avid bowler and talented painter who also enjoyed gardening. He was a devout catholic and a communicant of St Cecelia Church, Iselin.

Robert was predeceased by his brother John Rosenbach.

Surviving are his wife of 54 years Margaret "Peggy" Rosenbach, his children Robert Rosenbach and William Rosenbach and 2 grandchildren Emily and Michael. He is also survived by his sister Carol Pinto and his brother Gustav Rosenbach and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Tuesday July 30, 2019 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm at the Gosselin Funeral Home 660 New Dover Road Edison, NJ . Funeral Services Wednesday July 31, 2019 9:00am at the funeral home followed by a 10:00am funeral mass at St. Cecelia Church, Iselin. Interment St Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia

In Lieu of flowers family request donations in his loving memory to: The . donate3.cancer.org/.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gosselin Funeral Home
Download Now