Robert J. Amatucci
Carteret - Robert J. Amatucci, Sr., 80 of Carteret passed away on Tuesday, April 14, 2020 at John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Edison.
Born in Newark to Alphonse and Anna Bastardo Amatucci, Robert was a longtime resident of Carteret. He was a career CDL operator, driving for Ply Gems, The Wiz, FedEx; ultimately retiring from Hermann's Leasing of South Brunswick in 2005. Mr. Amatucci was a lifetime member of the Fr. Carey Council Knights of Columbus Post 1280, National Rifle Association as well as member and past president of the Carteret Sportsman Association in 1983 and former volunteer for the Carteret Specials until 1990. Robert was a communicant of St. Joseph R.C. Church in Carteret where he served as a dedicated usher for over 40 years. He was an avid outdoorsman, enjoying hunting, fishing, target shooting and related sports.
Robert was predeceased by his parents; his brothers, Umberto "Bert" and his wife Marion and Vincent and his wife Hazel "Bunny". He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 60 years, Marilyn Jane Cairns Amatucci; children, Robert J. Amatucci, Jr. and his wife Donna; daughter, Denise Amatucci, son, Al Amatucci; younger brother, Richard Amatucci and his wife Tina. Also surviving are grandchildren, Sara (Faust) Kilichowski and her husband Justin, Anthony Amatucci and his wife Parija, Noelle (Faust) Reeves and her husband Greg, Amanda (Amatucci) Carrione and her husband Rich and Arianne Faust along with eight great grandchildren, Marcus, Amari, Demitrius, Aubrey, Curtis, Greg, Jr., Noah and Chloe and many beloved nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral services are private under the direction of CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Robert may be made to , 29 Broadway, Floor 4, New York, NY 10006-3111 or New Jersey , 14 Commerce Drive Suite 301, Cranford, NJ 07016.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020