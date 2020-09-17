1/1
Robert J. Beyer
Robert J. Beyer

Iselin - Robert J. Beyer (Bob) was born in 1930 in Bloomfield NJ. Passed away on September 16, 2020 after a long bout with Leukemia. Robert graduated Bloomfield High School and later served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He married in 1955 to Margaret who preceded him in 2007. Robert worked for Eljay Candies, Middlesex Tobacco and Consolidated Simon until retiring at age 85.

He is survived by his daughter Patricia Savino and her husband Thomas Savino of Howell, NJ and his son Robert M. Beyer and his wife Joanne Beyer of Clark, NJ. Robert also is survived by 5 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. Bob is preceded by his sister Doris Johnson and brother Charles Beyer.

Robert enjoyed spending time with his long time best friend Ed Honchen, going out to breakfast or to Atlantic City. He was a proud member of the American Legion Post 471 in Iselin, NJ.

Visitations will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 from 4:00PM - 8:00PM at the Gosselin Funeral Home, 660 New Dover Road, Edison, NJ. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at 10:30AM at the funeral. Entombment will be at St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations in Robert's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. stjude.org




Published in Home News Tribune from Sep. 17 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Gosselin Funeral Home
SEP
22
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Gosselin Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Gosselin Funeral Home
660 New Dover Road
Edison, NJ 08820
(732) 381-5858
