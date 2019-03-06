|
Robert J. Daly
Iselin - Robert J. Daly, our loving father, grandfather and great grandfather, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2019 surrounded by his devoted family. He was 87 years old.
Born in Jersey City, he resided in Carteret and Manahawkin before moving to Iselin in 2014.
Mr. Daly was employed as a toll collector with the New Jersey Turnpike for 25 years before retiring in 1991; and was a former communicant of Saint Mary of the Pines Catholic Church in Manahawkin and Saint Joseph Catholic Church in Carteret.
He was a United States Army veteran of the Korean War; and an avid NY Yankees baseball fan.
Mr. Daly was predeceased by his adoring wife of 60 years, Bridget O'Connor Daly, in 2014; parents, Ellen and Alexander Daly; and brothers, William, Edward and Alexander.
Surviving are his children and their spouses, Geradette and Joseph Botti of Edison, Mary and William Skinner of Port Reading, Kathleen and Joseph Houlihan of Lyndhurst, Robert Daly of Iselin and James and Debra Daly of Edison; grandchildren, Joseph and Michelle Botti, Jason and Michelle Botti, Daniel Skinner, Julianne Skinner, Ryan Daly, Brianna Daly, Meaghan Houlihan; beloved great grandchildren, Jake, Joey and Leah Botti; his loving nieces and nephews; and many loving friends at Hyde Park.
Funeral services will take place on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. from Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (www.costello-greiner.com), 44 Green Street at Barron Avenue in Woodbridge. A Mass of Resurrection will follow at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, Carteret. Interment will be in Holy Cross Cemetery, North Arlington. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4:00 until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family wishes to express sincere thanks to Dr. Richard B. Bullock and his nurses, Stefanie and Barbara.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the (woundedwarriorproject.org), PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 6, 2019