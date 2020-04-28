Services
Mundy Funeral Home - Dunellen
142 Dunellen Ave
Dunellen, NJ 08812
(732) 968-2626
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Dornick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Dornick

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. Dornick Obituary
Robert J. Dornick

Middlesex - Robert J. Dornick, 73, died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at St. Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick. He was born on May 21, 1946 in Newark and was raised in Piscataway and was a 1964 graduate of Piscataway High School. Bob had resided in Middlesex for many years and in North Brunswick for the last 8 years.

Bob was an automobile mechanic and owned and operated Dornick's Service Center in Madison for 42 years until his retirement in 2010. He married his childhood sweetheart, Judi E. Brechtlein Dornick, and they shared a life together for more than 40 years until her death on February 12, 2007.

His family includes two daughters, Heather Papatrefon (Greg) and Wendy Medley, both of Somerset; two sons, Robert J. Dornick, Jr. (Beth) of Middlesex; and Jonathan Dornick (Bin Xiang) of North Brunswick; and five grandchildren, Christopher, Alex, Matthew, Kimberly, and Lucas.

A memorial service for Bob will be held at a future date. Private arrangements are in the care of The Mundy Funeral Home, Dunellen. To send condolences, please go to mundyfh.com. Donations may be made in Bob's memory to The American Diabetes Association, The , or The American Kidney Foundation.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -