Robert J. Dornick
Middlesex - Robert J. Dornick, 73, died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at St. Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick. He was born on May 21, 1946 in Newark and was raised in Piscataway and was a 1964 graduate of Piscataway High School. Bob had resided in Middlesex for many years and in North Brunswick for the last 8 years.
Bob was an automobile mechanic and owned and operated Dornick's Service Center in Madison for 42 years until his retirement in 2010. He married his childhood sweetheart, Judi E. Brechtlein Dornick, and they shared a life together for more than 40 years until her death on February 12, 2007.
His family includes two daughters, Heather Papatrefon (Greg) and Wendy Medley, both of Somerset; two sons, Robert J. Dornick, Jr. (Beth) of Middlesex; and Jonathan Dornick (Bin Xiang) of North Brunswick; and five grandchildren, Christopher, Alex, Matthew, Kimberly, and Lucas.
A memorial service for Bob will be held at a future date. Private arrangements are in the care of The Mundy Funeral Home, Dunellen. To send condolences, please go to mundyfh.com. Donations may be made in Bob's memory to The American Diabetes Association, The , or The American Kidney Foundation.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020