Robert J Feretich
Brick - Robert J Feretich, 89 of Brick, NJ passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020. He was born and raised in New Brunswick where he graduated from St Peters HS in 1948. Robert proudly served his country in the US Army during the Korean Conflict as a First Class Private from 1951-1953.
Robert lived for over 60 years in North Brunswick with his wife Lucille and two children before retiring to Ocean County in 2016. He was employed by the US Postal Service in New Brunswick for 52 years. He was an avid bowler and fisherman. His passion for his favorite New York sports teams, the Giants, Mets, and Rangers was matched only by his enjoyment in beating his sons in their weekly Saturday night ping pong tournaments.
Robert was predeceased by his wife of 62 years Lucille Reszko, his parents John and Helen Feretich, and two sisters Dorothy & Marion.
He is survived by his two sons Michael & David Feretich. He also leaves 5 grandchildren, Brian, Nicholas, Steven, Matthew and Tyler.
Robert's family would like to extend their sincere thanks and deep gratitude for the loving care he received at Artis Senior Living of Princeton Junction and Brick. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to Artis Senior Living of Brick.
Boylan Funeral Home 188 Easton Ave., New Brunswick has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020