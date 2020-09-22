1/
Robert J. "Bob" Garrrett
Robert "Bob" J. Garrrett

Denver, North Carolina - Robert "Bob" James Garrett passed away on Friday, September 4, 2020, in Huntersville, North Carolina. He was 66.

He was born in New Brunswick to the late James and Virginia (Romeo) Garrett of Edison, NJ. He graduated from Edison High School and attended Rutgers University. He was a graduate of the New Jersey State Police Academy in Sea Girt and joined the Rutgers University Police Department in 1973 where he worked as a patrolman and detective and served a total of 13 years with the department. In 1986 he was recruited by the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office as a crime scene investigator. He attained the ranks of sergeant and lieutenant and became the supervisor of the crime scene unit, serving over 17 years with the agency. He retired as Lieutenant of County Investigators in 2003. In 2003 he started his consulting company IDMAN Forensics, LLC which he owned and operated until his passing.

One of Bob's passions was his work for the International Association for Identification (IAI). He worked with them from 2002 to 2020, served as vice president from 2004 to 2008, and as president from 2008 to 2009.

Bob married his wife Tina in 1979 and shortly thereafter they moved to Metuchen where they raised their two children. In 2011 they moved to Denver, North Carolina where he enjoyed the warmer weather and sitting out by the pool. Bob also treasured his time spent at his condo in Atlantic Beach, NC where he had been going with his family since 1999.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Tina (Shields) Garrett; his children - Megan Hittner and her husband Ryan and James Garrett; his granddaughter Rylan Hittner; his brother Richard Garrett and his wife Becky; his sister-in- law Aimee Messer and her husband Bill; numerous cousins; his nieces Kelly Garrett, Hailey Messer, Ashlyn Messer; and his nephew Brayden Messer.

Interment services will take place on 1:00 PM Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick. Masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers a donation in Bob's name may be made to the Johnson-Whyte Memorial Foundation Fund (https://www.theiai.org/johnson-whyte_memorial_foundat.php.) or to Wounded Warrior Project ( https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org). Local arrangements are by Selover Funeral Home, North Brunswick.




Published in Home News Tribune from Sep. 22 to Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
29
Interment
01:00 PM
St. Peter's Cemetery
