Robert J. Kuzma
Iselin - Robert J. Kuzma, 77, of Iselin, passed away on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at his home.
The visitation will take place on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 5-8 pm, at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 1225 Green St. and Cooper Ave., Iselin.
The Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 10:00 am, at St. Cecelia Catholic Church, 45 Wilus Way, Iselin, followed by interment in St. Gertude Cemetery, Colonia. For full obituary, visit Costello-runyon.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Woodbridge Animal Shelter, 195 Woodbridge Ave., Sewaren, NJ 07077.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020