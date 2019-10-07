|
|
Robert J. Morano
Metuchen - Robert J. Morano, 65, died on Friday, October 4, 2019 at his home in Metuchen with his family by his side.
Robert was born in Montclair to the late Russell and Florence Morano. He had lived in Manahawkin before residing in Metuchen for the past 30 years.
Robert had graduated from the Engine City Technical School in Union where he had learned his trade of being a Diesel Mechanic. He was employed by Atlantic Detroit Diesel in Piscataway for 35 years, retiring in August of 2015. Robert is a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 15-C. In his free time he enjoyed spending time on his boat, kayaking and woodworking. He was also an avid fisherman.
Robert is survived by his wife of 42 years, Cheryl R. Morano (nee Reilly); his son, Nicholas R. Morano and his wife Cara of Hopewell; his daughter, Erica Morano-Kisiel and her husband Ryan of Seaside Park; his brother Raymond Morano and his wife Cynthia of Helmetta; his sister, Linda Holdsworth and her husband Jim of Medford Lakes; his brother-in-law, James Reilly of Manahawkin; two grandchildren, Brielle Kisiel and Cole Morano; and nieces and nephews, Meagan Yorks and her husband Matthew, Brian Taege and Samantha Duff.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 8th from 4-8 pm and Wednesday, October 9th from 10-11am in the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Avenue (Rt. 27) Metuchen. There will be a Funeral Service on Wednesday, October 9th at 11 am. All services will conclude at the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press on Oct. 7, 2019