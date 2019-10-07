Services
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
(732) 548-0149
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Morano
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert J. Morano


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert J. Morano Obituary
Robert J. Morano

Metuchen - Robert J. Morano, 65, died on Friday, October 4, 2019 at his home in Metuchen with his family by his side.

Robert was born in Montclair to the late Russell and Florence Morano. He had lived in Manahawkin before residing in Metuchen for the past 30 years.

Robert had graduated from the Engine City Technical School in Union where he had learned his trade of being a Diesel Mechanic. He was employed by Atlantic Detroit Diesel in Piscataway for 35 years, retiring in August of 2015. Robert is a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 15-C. In his free time he enjoyed spending time on his boat, kayaking and woodworking. He was also an avid fisherman.

Robert is survived by his wife of 42 years, Cheryl R. Morano (nee Reilly); his son, Nicholas R. Morano and his wife Cara of Hopewell; his daughter, Erica Morano-Kisiel and her husband Ryan of Seaside Park; his brother Raymond Morano and his wife Cynthia of Helmetta; his sister, Linda Holdsworth and her husband Jim of Medford Lakes; his brother-in-law, James Reilly of Manahawkin; two grandchildren, Brielle Kisiel and Cole Morano; and nieces and nephews, Meagan Yorks and her husband Matthew, Brian Taege and Samantha Duff.

Visitation will be on Tuesday, October 8th from 4-8 pm and Wednesday, October 9th from 10-11am in the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Avenue (Rt. 27) Metuchen. There will be a Funeral Service on Wednesday, October 9th at 11 am. All services will conclude at the funeral home.

To send condolences visit www.costello-runyon.com
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now