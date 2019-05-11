|
Robert J. O'Connor
Old Bridge - Robert J. O'Connor, 53, of Old Bridge, NJ, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at his residence in Old Bridge, NJ.
Robert was born on May 10, 1965 to Gerald and Ellen O'Connor in Jersey City, NJ. He was a graduate of St. Joseph's High School In Metuchen and St. Peter's College in Jersey City. Robert worked in the flooring and shipping industries most of his career. He was a very proud father of his four children, Brian, Jimmy, Kaitlyn and Nicholas. Robert was a caring, loving person and a friend to many. He was someone that always made you laugh and smile a bit bigger.
Robert is survived by his two parents Gerald and Ellen O'Connor of Old Bridge, his two sons and a daughter-in-law, Brian & Julia O'Connor of Hampden, MA, Nicholas O'Connor of South Amboy, NJ; his daughter, Kaitlyn O'Connor of Montclair, NJ; his granddaughter, Claire O'Connor; and his grandson, Patrick O'Connor.
Visitation will be held Friday, May 10, 2019, from 4:00 pm - 6:00 pm at the Old Bridge Funeral Home, 2350 Route 516, Old Bridge, NJ
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at 10:00 am, in the Old Bridge Funeral Home, 2350 Route 516, Old Bridge, NJ
Cremation will take place in private at the Holy Cross Crematory in East Brunswick, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 11, 2019