Robert J. "Bob" Prevoznak
Robert "Bob" J. Prevoznak

Perth Amboy - Robert "Bob" J. Prevoznak, 65 of Perth Amboy, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick with his family by his side.

Bob was a lifelong resident of Perth Amboy. He was an Alumnus of Perth Amboy High School, Class of 1972. He was self-employed as a Carpenter and was Owner / Operator of Pro Building & Remodeling, Perth Amboy. He was a parishioner of the St. John Paul II Parish at St. Stephens Church. Bob was a founding member of the Budapest Athletic Club, a member of the St. George Catholic Club and an avid fan of the New York Mets.

He is preceded in death by his loving parents Leo and Margaret "Marge" ( nee Van Dusen ) Prevoznak.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 42 years Phyllis ( nee Moran ) Prevoznak; adored brother of Karen and her husband Jack Durando and Leo and his wife Carol Prevoznak; his adored companion Sam

We begin to leave on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 9:15 am from the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy for a funeral mass at 10 am at the St. John Paul II Parish at St. Stephen's Church. Interment will follow at the Ukrainian Assumption Cemetery. Visiting is on Thursday from 2 ~ 4 & 7 ~ 9 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in the memory of Bob can be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org




Published in Home News Tribune from Sep. 29 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home
419 Barclay St
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
(732) 826-4525
