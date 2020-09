Robert "Bob" J. PrevoznakPerth Amboy - Robert "Bob" J. Prevoznak, 65 of Perth Amboy, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital, New Brunswick with his family by his side.Bob was a lifelong resident of Perth Amboy. He was an Alumnus of Perth Amboy High School, Class of 1972. He was self-employed as a Carpenter and was Owner / Operator of Pro Building & Remodeling, Perth Amboy. He was a parishioner of the St. John Paul II Parish at St. Stephens Church. Bob was a founding member of the Budapest Athletic Club, a member of the St. George Catholic Club and an avid fan of the New York Mets.He is preceded in death by his loving parents Leo and Margaret "Marge" ( nee Van Dusen ) Prevoznak.He is survived by his devoted wife of 42 years Phyllis ( nee Moran ) Prevoznak; adored brother of Karen and her husband Jack Durando and Leo and his wife Carol Prevoznak; his adored companion SamWe begin to leave on Friday, October 2, 2020, at 9:15 am from the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy for a funeral mass at 10 am at the St. John Paul II Parish at St. Stephen's Church. Interment will follow at the Ukrainian Assumption Cemetery. Visiting is on Thursday from 2 ~ 4 & 7 ~ 9 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in the memory of Bob can be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org