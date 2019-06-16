|
Robert J. Snure
Spotswood, NJ - Robert J. Snure passed away on Sunday June 9, 2019 at JFK Medical Center in Edison. He was 91 years old. Robert was born and raised in Old Bridge and was a lifelong resident of Spotswood. He served in the US Navy during WWII aboard the destroyer escort, USS Spangenberg. He was a Union Carpenter for 34 years for Carpenters Local 1006 in Milltown before his retirement in 1993. He was a past Chief and lifelong member of the Spotswood Fire Department. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and bowler, and enjoyed relaxing with a cigar and coffee.
He was pre-deceased by his wife Marie F. (Antognoli) Snure, one brother, Harold Snure, one sister, Jane Majewski, and his son-in-law, John Skarzynski.
He is survived by two children, Sandra Skarzynski of Palm Coast, FL, and Jerry Snure and his wife Rose of Spotswood, his sister-in-law, Marie A. Snure of Point Pleasant Beach, six grandchildren, Richard Vingara, Jerry Vingara, Shaun Snure, Lindsay Leff and her husband Jacob, Lee Snure and his fiancee Carleigh Engstrom, and Lisa Snure, and one great grandson, Ricky Vingara, and many other extended family members.
Funeral services are private and are being held under the direction of the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home, Inc.
For those who desire, memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, www.dav.org.
Published in Home News Tribune on June 16, 2019