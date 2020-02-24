|
Robert John Chojnacki Sr.
Marlboro - Robert John Chojnacki, Sr., 81, of Marlboro, NJ, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020, at Bayshore Medical Center, Holmdel, NJ. He was born in Perth Amboy, NJ, and has resided in Marlboro for the past 60 years.
He was a proud Veteran serving in the United States Army.
Robert was employed as the director of manufacturing and engineering for Worthington Bio- Chemical, Lakewood Twp., NJ, for 45 years.
He enjoyed hunting, trap shooting, flea markets, reading, antique shows, car shows, and watching golf. In his youth he enjoyed flying model airplanes. He was an outdoors man and enjoyed sitting on the porch and the fresh air. He always enjoyed a nice steak and a glass of wine. Robert was a trained observer. He loved sharing his knowledge of his hobbies with his son and grandson.
Robert was a member of the Central Jersey Rifle and Pistol Club.
He was predeceased by his parents, Steve and Irene Chojnacki; and by his son Robert J. Chojnacki, Jr. Robert is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol A. Chojnacki; his grandson, Robert John Chojnacki, III; his daughter in law, Patrice Chojnacki; his sister-in-law, Rita Nehila (Ed); his brother-in-law, Paul Zick (Gail); his cousin, Ron Gasiorowski (Shirley); his many nieces and nephews; and by his close friends.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend his visitation from 2-4 & 6:30-9 PM
on Friday February 28, 2020, at the GEORGE S. HASSLER FUNERAL HOME, 980 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson Twp., NJ. A funeral gathering will be offered at 8:00 AM on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at the funeral home. His funeral liturgy will follow at 9:00 AM at St. Aloysius Roman Catholic Church, 935 Bennetts Mills Road, Jackson Twp., NJ. Interment will follow in Harmony Cemetery, Harmony Road, Jackson Twp., NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made is Robert's memory to the , 1 Union St., Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691 and would be greatly appreciated. For directions, further information, and to send condolence messages to the family, please visit www.hasslerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 24 to Feb. 26, 2020