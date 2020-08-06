1/
Robert John MacNiven
Robert John MacNiven

Robert John MacNiven passed away on March 26, 2020 at the age of 79 after living a full and happy life. He was born in Chester, PA, raised in South River, NJ, and later settled down in East Brunswick, NJ, and Millstone Township, NJ. Bob graduated from South River High School before receiving his Bachelor's Degree from Rutgers University and his Juris Doctorate from Seton Hall Law School. He served as a Middlesex County Assistant Prosecutor where he was the trial team leader, head of the gambling and narcotics task force, and prosecutor for the Grand Jury. Following his time as a Prosecutor, he entered the private sector and took pride in representing family, friends, and members of the community in their time of greatest need. Bob was a zealous advocate in the court room, but he was much more than that. He laughed often and joked always. He was loyal, honest, and someone that could be counted on. Bob was happiest when bodysurfing in the ocean and walking the boards at the Jersey Shore, working with his hands on a car or in his workshop, listening to opera and country music, reading the latest Stephen King novel or any of the classics, and any time he had a gin martini on the rocks. Above all else, Bob was a family man.

Robert is predeceased by his parents William and Helen MacNiven, his brothers William and Brian MacNiven, his sister Dorothy Anastasia, and his son William MacNiven. He is survived by his sons Robert MacNiven of Lebanon, Bradley MacNiven of East Brunswick, Brian MacNiven of Hackensack, his daughter Kelly MacNiven and her fiancé, Trevor Jenkins, of Robbinsville, and his twelve grandchildren.

A memorial mass for Robert will be held at St. Bartholomew's Catholic Church in East Brunswick, NJ on Friday, August 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. A luncheon will follow at Forsgate Country Club in Monroe, NJ. All are welcome.

Funeral Arrangements are under the care and direction of Rezem Funeral Home, 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, NJ 08816.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Robert's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by visiting www.stjude.org.




Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 6 to Aug. 9, 2020.
