|
|
Robert Joseph "Bob" Concitis
Sayreville - Bob Concitis, age 58 of the Parlin section of Sayreville passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019, at JFK Medical Center, Edison. Bob was born in East Orange, New Jersey and grew up in Port Reading, New Jersey. As a young man, he enjoyed hunting and fishing trips with his father and brothers, which is where his passion for the outdoors grew. He attended Woodbridge High school and excelled in football and wrestling.
Before his retirement, Bob was employed by Woodbridge Township Sanitation Department. Bob was a proud coach for Sayreville recreation Basketball and Raritan Bay Babe Ruth baseball where he had back to back undefeated seasons in both. He loved his yearly hunting and fishing trips with his brother and son, as well as the Sayreville Hunting Club. Bob also loved his yearly vacations to Wildwood and Pennsylvania. Most of all Bob cherished his role as a loving husband, father, son, brother, and uncle.
He is predeceased by his brother Eddie Concitis. Surviving are his wife of 27 years Linda (Plodzien) Concitis "Babe," his son Robert Concitis "Little Man," his loving parents Edward and Mary Concitis, his brother and sister-in-law Keith and Nancy Concitis, his goddaughter Jennifer Horvath and godson, Richard Kollien, as well as many loving, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Calling hours at The Carmen F Spezzi Funeral Home, 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin, NJ 08859 will be Monday from 5 pm to 9 pm. Funeral services will take place Tuesday 10:15 am from the funeral home with a Funeral Mass being offered 11 am at Our Lady of Victories R.C. Church, Sayreville. Letters of condolence, complete funeral details and directions may be found on spezzifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on May 19, 2019