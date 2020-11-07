Robert Kautsky
Green Brook - On November 3, 2020, Robert Kautsky passed away at the age of 74. He was a long-time resident of Green Brook.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
, either online or sent to 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye, NY 10573.
There will be a visitation on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 2-5 PM at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave., Dunellen. A Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, November 10 at 10:30 AM at St. John's Catholic Church, 317 First St., Dunellen, NJ.
A full obituary can be found at www.sheenanfh.com