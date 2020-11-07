1/
Robert Kautsky
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Kautsky

Green Brook - On November 3, 2020, Robert Kautsky passed away at the age of 74. He was a long-time resident of Green Brook.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, either online or sent to 3 International Drive, Suite 200, Rye, NY 10573.

There will be a visitation on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 2-5 PM at the Sheenan Funeral Home, 233 Dunellen Ave., Dunellen. A Funeral Mass will take place on Tuesday, November 10 at 10:30 AM at St. John's Catholic Church, 317 First St., Dunellen, NJ.

A full obituary can be found at www.sheenanfh.com



Published in Courier News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
9
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Sheenan Funeral Home
NOV
10
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
St. John's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Sheenan Funeral Home
233 Dunellen Ave.
Dunellen, NJ 08812
732-968-4227
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sheenan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved