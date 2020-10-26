Robert Kenneth Fitzpatrick
Somerset - Robert Kenneth Fitzpatrick, 45, passed away suddenly on Thursday, October 22, 2020. Robert was born in Brooklyn, NY and was raised in Somerset, NJ. He graduated from Saint Joseph High School in 1993 and attended New York University, earning dual Bachelor's degrees in Political Science and French. He completed his Juris Doctorate at New York University Law School in 2004.
He was a summer intern at the National Voting Rights Institute in Boston and a labor and employment associate at Spivak Lipton Watanabe Spivak Moss & Orfan LLP in New York. He then served as a judicial law clerk under the Hon. John G. Koeltl, U.S.D.J., Southern District of New York. He was also employed as a litigation associate at Debevoise & Plimpton and in recent years in private practice.
Family and friends will remember Robert for his love of photography, genealogy and travelling, as well as for his involvement in political activism, especially as a fierce advocate for the less fortunate in society. His absence will be felt by friends and fellow advocates in the Newton/Greater Boston area. His latest passion was embarking on hiking adventures with the Central Jersey Explorers and he will be deeply missed by his new friends.
He was predeceased by his mother, Maureen McMahon Fitzpatrick. He is survived by his daughter, Amelia, wife, Neysha F. Gonzalez, father, Richard K. Fitzpatrick and his fiancee, Mary Wojciechowski, sister Elizabeth Saravia, and her husband, Armando, and children, Jessica and Evan, and brother David. He will be greatly missed by his aunt Patricia and uncle Jack Derby, aunt Kathleen and uncle George Dunn and their children, uncle Michael McMahon, aunt Joan and uncle Rudolph Zacconi and their children, as well as his countless friends.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Avenue, Bound Brook. A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, October 30 at 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Sacred Heart in South Plainfield, NJ. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Burial Park, Piscataway. In lieu of flowers, we ask you to consider a donation to the Robert Fitzpatrick Memorial Fund (https://gf.me/u/y52t2s
), which has been set up for the care and education of his dear daughter, Amelia.