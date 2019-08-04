|
Robert "Bob" Knapp
Orlando, FL - Bob Knapp, 71, passed away on 7/29/19 at Orlando Health Dr P Phillips Hospital. Born in Hackensack, NJ, Bob lived most of his life in the Sayreville and Old Bridge area with his loving family. He is survived by his loving wife Sandie Knapp, his son Rich Richardson, daughter-in-law Toni and grandsons, Reese, Ryan and Robbie Richardson. Also predeceased by his daughter, Tina Marie Richardson. Bob graduated from Hawthorne High School where he was a drum major for the Caballeros. Throughout his life, Bob went on to own his own successful limousine business and eventually found his passion driving a truck. He worked for Builders First Source and most recently Trans Service which he retired from and moved to Orlando to enjoy his golden years with his wife. They were together for 43 years and married for almost 40 years. Bob's grandsons were his pride and joy and he was a proud family man who always took care of everyone. There are not enough words to express how deeply missed he will be by all who knew and loved him. A memorial service will be held on August 31st, 11 AM at Lutheran Church of The Good Shepard, 3139 County Road, Route 516, Old Bridge, New Jersey, 08857 followed by a repast at 12PM, Camillo's Restaurant, 31 MacArthur Avenue, Sayreville, New Jersey, 08872. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 4, 2019