Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
Robert Korb Obituary
Robert Korb

Tinton Falls - Robert Korb 90, of Tinton Falls, entered into eternal rest March 12, 2020 at his home. He was born in Perth Amboy and was formerly of Metuchen and Monmouth Beach before moving to Tinton Falls 3 years ago.

Robert was the co-owner with his siblings of Abe Korb Auto Parts in South Amboy.

He was a member of the Chabad of the Shore in Long Branch, former president of Temple Adath Israel in Woodbridge, and past member of the Woodbridge Masonic Lodge.

Robert was predeceased by his wife Emily in 2014, and his brother Harry Korb. He is survived by his sons Gary Jon Korb of Easton, PA, and Eric R. Korb and his wife Susan of Watchung, his grandsons Kyle, Eliot, Adam, and Wyatt, his siblings Dr. Lewis Korb and his wife Leora, Helene Kogos and her husband Ronald, and his sisters-in-laws Sylvia Korb and Barbara Rubin, several nieces and nephews, and his special companion Ethel Sher.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday March 15, 2020 at 11 am at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home 23 Ford Avenue, Fords. Interment will follow in Hebrew Fraternity Cemetery, Fords.
Published in Home News Tribune from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2020
