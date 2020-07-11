1/
Robert L. Ferguson Jr.
Robert L. Ferguson Jr.

Robert L. Ferguson Jr. passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on July 7, 2020.

A memorial service will be held at 4pm on Saturday , July 18th, in the Hillsborough Funeral Home, 796 Us Hwy 206, Hillsborough, NJ 08844. A memorial gathering for relatives and friends will be held the same day from 1 - 4pm in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bob's name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, whose mission is to save lives through research, patient services, and advocacy.

https://www.pancan.org

For the full obituary on Robert's life, please visit , www.hillsboroughfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier News from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Memorial Gathering
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Hillsborough Funeral Home
JUL
18
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Hillsborough Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Hillsborough Funeral Home
796 Rt. 206
Hillsborough, NJ 08844
908-874-5600
