Robert L. Ferguson Jr.Robert L. Ferguson Jr. passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on July 7, 2020.A memorial service will be held at 4pm on Saturday , July 18th, in the Hillsborough Funeral Home, 796 Us Hwy 206, Hillsborough, NJ 08844. A memorial gathering for relatives and friends will be held the same day from 1 - 4pm in the funeral home.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bob's name to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, whose mission is to save lives through research, patient services, and advocacy.For the full obituary on Robert's life, please visit , www.hillsboroughfuneralhome.com