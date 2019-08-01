|
Robert L. Mitchell
Milford, DE - Robert L. Mitchell, 96, of Milford, DE, quietly passed away in his sleep on July 24, 2019. Born in New Kensington, PA on June 8, 1923, he lived and raised his family in Dunellen NJ for 44 years. Robert was a WWII veteran who served in the United States Army Air Corps. While serving as an airplane mechanic, he earned the American Theatre Ribbon, Victory Medal and Good Conduct Medal. He graduated from Rutgers University where he received both his bachelors and MBA while working full time and supporting his family. Robert married Laura White on July 13, 1957 and were together for 55 years. He retired after 40 years of employment from Western Electric (AT&T) in Kearney, NJ. A man of Faith, he was actively involved in The First Presbyterian Church of Dunellen, where he served in Session as an Elder for over 40 years. He was a dedicated provider for both his children and grandchildren, who he loved and supported enthusiastically.
Predeceased by his wife Laura, and brothers William, James, Thomas, John and sister Frances, Robert is survived by his children, Beverly Lovelace and her husband, Richard, Robert and his wife Karen and Kimberly Mitchell; his stepson Ronald Snyder and his wife, Marta. He was also the very proud grandfather of Alex, Corey and Kristin Mitchell and Diana and Hilary Lovelace and her husband Nate. He is also survived by his two sisters-in-law, Lillian Mitchell and Elaine Mitchell, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held 11am on September 7th at the Allentown Presbyterian Church. Rev. Dr. Stephen Heinzel-Nelson will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to either the Delaware Veteran's Home or the Allentown Presbyterian Church Youth or Mission programs.
Published in Courier News on Aug. 1, 2019