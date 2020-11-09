1/
Robert L. Slotterback Sr.
Robert L. Slotterback, Sr.

Robert L. Slotterback, Sr. 89, died Wednesday, November 4, 2020 peacefully and surrounded by family. Born in William Penn, PA. Robert was the son of Leroy and Blanche (Tedrick) Slotterback. Robert was a graduate of Ashland High School in Pennsylvania, where he excelled at sports. He was a US Navy veteran, serving from 1951 to 1954. He was the recipient of the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, and the Navy Occupation Service Medal. Robert worked as a forklift driver at Eastern Steel Barrel in Piscataway, retiring in 1990, and as a crossing guard in Bound Brook for many years. He loved sports, especially the Philadelphia teams, country music, going to his grandchildren's sporting events and spending time with his family.

Robert was predeceased by his beloved wife Betty in 1987 and his brother Thomas Slotterback. He leaves behind his three children, Barbara Eckman, and her husband, Mike of Oklahoma; Judy Lapczynski, and her husband, David of Somerset; and Bobby and his wife, Cynthia of Somerset; his eight grandchildren Karly Eckman and her partner, Lisa Nicholls, Kyle Eckman, and his fiancé, Natalie, Jennifer and her husband, Gary Glendenning; Christopher Lapczynski, Gregory, and his wife, Staycee, Robert III, Steven and Jason Slotterback; his great grandchildren Troy and Hope Glendenning, Londyn and Livia Cox; and Jamal and Amari, his friend and long time caregiver, Linda Graham; and many other beloved family members.

Services were private. Arrangements were handled by Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, Bound Brook. Memorial donations in Robert's name may be made to Stein Hospice, 345 DeMott Lane, Somerset, NJ. 08873.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier News from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home
225 Mountain Ave.
Bound Brook, NJ 08805
(732) 356-0327
