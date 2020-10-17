1/1
Robert L. Tanko
Robert L. Tanko

Sewaren - Robert L. Tanko passed away on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at his home in the Sewaren section of Woodbridge Township. He was 85 years old.

Born in Perth Amboy, he has resided in Sewaren since 1976.

Mr. Tanko served in the United States Air Force and was employed as product testing supervisor with US Gypsum Corporation in Clark for 35 years before his retirement in 1990.

Surviving are his wife of 60 years, Virginia Sysock Tanko; daughters, Cheryl Taylor and her husband, Keith, of Carteret and Virginia Curry and her husband, Robert, of Allentown, PA; brothers, Ronald Tanko of Edison and William Tanko of Parlin; grandson, Travis Taylor; and Jezabel, his beloved pug.

Bob enjoyed socializing with friends and family. He loved going to casinos, was a sports fan, supported the NY Giants, and was a lifelong member of club "Moby Dicks". Bob loved pugs, his children, his grandson, but most of all his wife, Ginny. He will be missed.

Funeral services will take place on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. at Costello-Greiner Funeral Home (costello-greiner.com), 44 Green Street, Woodbridge. Cremation will be private. Visitation for family and friends will be on Monday beginning at 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Heart Association in Mr. Tanko's memory would be appreciated by his family.




Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
06:00 PM
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
OCT
19
Funeral service
07:30 PM
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Costello-Greiner Funeral Home
44 Green St.
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
732-634-0264
