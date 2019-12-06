Services
Quackenboss Funeral Home
156 Livingston Ave
New Brunswick, NJ 08903
(732) 545-0008
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Tishler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert L. Tishler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert L. Tishler Obituary
Robert L. Tishler

New Brunswick - Robert L. Tishler, 72, died Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Bayshore Community Hospital, Holmdel after a lengthy illness. Born in New Brunswick, he lived the city most of his life. Before retiring he worked for Johnson & Johnson for many years. He was predeceased by his parents, Louis and Mary (Nemes) Tishler; his uncle, William Nemes; and his cousin, Greg Nemes. Surviving are his aunt, Marie Nemes, his cousin and caregivers, Jimmy Nemes and Joan Risko, cousins, Scott Nemes, and Kenny and Margie Nemes. Private services were under the direction of the Quackenboss Funeral Home, New Brunswick
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -