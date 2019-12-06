|
|
Robert L. Tishler
New Brunswick - Robert L. Tishler, 72, died Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Bayshore Community Hospital, Holmdel after a lengthy illness. Born in New Brunswick, he lived the city most of his life. Before retiring he worked for Johnson & Johnson for many years. He was predeceased by his parents, Louis and Mary (Nemes) Tishler; his uncle, William Nemes; and his cousin, Greg Nemes. Surviving are his aunt, Marie Nemes, his cousin and caregivers, Jimmy Nemes and Joan Risko, cousins, Scott Nemes, and Kenny and Margie Nemes. Private services were under the direction of the Quackenboss Funeral Home, New Brunswick
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2019