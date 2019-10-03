|
Robert L. Varga
Jamesburg - Robert L. Varga, 77, of Jamesburg passed away peacefully at home on October 1, 2019 after a long illness.
Bob's early religious training, his devotion to the well-being of his family as the older brother, and his service to his country as an enlisted man in the Navy (Gunner's Mate 3rd class aboard the USS Walworth County from 1962-1968) shaped both his character and his future. Bob's love of family increased over the years as he became a father, grandfather, and now a great-grandfather. Following his Navy service, Bob was employed by Maryland Shipbuilding and Drydock in Baltimore. He was a machine operator for Grumman Aerospace, Okonite Cable Company, and Southern Container Corporation. Bob was a member of the Grace Presbyterian Church in Kendall Park and served faithfully as a Deacon and a Ruling Elder at the Miller Memorial Presbyterian Church in Monmouth Junction. He is remembered fondly by his church family.
He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Nancy Maltby Varga, his children, Sean (Jennie), Scott, and Elesa, granddaughters Nikita, Dallas, Lindy, and Isabella, and great-grandchildren Faralynn, Carter, and Delaney. Also surviving are brothers Tim Varga (Irene), John Ruppert (Carmella), Jim Ruppert (Debbie), Kevin Ruppert (Heide), and sisters Suellen Hohl, Patricia Clayton (Keith), Margaret Larini (Ken), Rose Marie Ruppert, Linda Varga Disler (Don), Nancy Varga Hays (David), Lois Varga Perry, and many nieces and nephews. He was pre-deceased by his father Louis Varga, mother Olga Ruppert, brother Joseph Ruppert, and brothers-in-law Dave Hohl and Gary Perry, and niece Terri Hohl.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 2-4 & 7-9 PM at M.J. Murphy Funeral Home, 616 Ridge Rd. at New Rd., Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852.
Funeral service will be held at 10 AM on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Brainerd Cemetery, 22 S. Main St., Cranbury, NJ 08512.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Grace Presbyterian Church, 57 Sand Hills Road, Kendall Park, NJ 08824.
Published in Home News Tribune on Oct. 3, 2019