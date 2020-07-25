1/1
Robert Lee Bowlby
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Robert Lee Bowlby

November 21, 1932 - July 23, 2020

Bob, was born in Sharpsville, IN to Max and Lullah Bowlby one of 4 children. After high school at age 17 Bob joined the United States Air Force. He came home for leave and met the love of his life Peggy. Peg and Bob were married July 11,1952 and were together for 63 years.

Bob worked many years for E.I. Dupont in Parlin, NJ while raising his family in South Amboy. NJ. In 1965, he started B&W landscaping company with $150 Chevy pickup truck he bought. After his retirement he was called on many occasions to consult on large landscaping projects in the area.

In 2007, Bob and Peg moved to Katy, TX to be with their daughter and her family. Peg passed away in 2015 and the family encouraged Bob to rescue a dog named Dizzy whom he loved.

Eventually Bob moved in with his daughter Marybeth and her family in Huntsville, TX.

He loved spending time with his family and was a devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather and a dear friend.

He is survived by his brother Richard, his son Ron and his wife Ginny, his son Gregg and his wife Maria, his daughter Marybeth and her husband Rick. Bob was grandfather to Lauren, Marissa, Michael, Lindzee and Kali. He was also a Great-grandfather to Wyatt, Karolina, James, Nico and Aubrey, as well as cousins, nieces and nephews.

The family asks in lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in his name.

Memorial condolences to the family may be made at www.shmfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jul. 25 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved