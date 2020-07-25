Robert Lee Bowlby
November 21, 1932 - July 23, 2020
Bob, was born in Sharpsville, IN to Max and Lullah Bowlby one of 4 children. After high school at age 17 Bob joined the United States Air Force. He came home for leave and met the love of his life Peggy. Peg and Bob were married July 11,1952 and were together for 63 years.
Bob worked many years for E.I. Dupont in Parlin, NJ while raising his family in South Amboy. NJ. In 1965, he started B&W landscaping company with $150 Chevy pickup truck he bought. After his retirement he was called on many occasions to consult on large landscaping projects in the area.
In 2007, Bob and Peg moved to Katy, TX to be with their daughter and her family. Peg passed away in 2015 and the family encouraged Bob to rescue a dog named Dizzy whom he loved.
Eventually Bob moved in with his daughter Marybeth and her family in Huntsville, TX.
He loved spending time with his family and was a devoted father, grandfather, great-grandfather and a dear friend.
He is survived by his brother Richard, his son Ron and his wife Ginny, his son Gregg and his wife Maria, his daughter Marybeth and her husband Rick. Bob was grandfather to Lauren, Marissa, Michael, Lindzee and Kali. He was also a Great-grandfather to Wyatt, Karolina, James, Nico and Aubrey, as well as cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family asks in lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
in his name.
