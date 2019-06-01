|
Robert Lichtenstein
South River - Robert Lichtenstein, age 80 of South River passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 28th, 2019 at St. Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick, New Jersey. Robert was an Entrepreneur who owned multiple businesses in South River, notably Jackson Liquors and Frank & Al's market. He was a member of the South River Knights of Columbus. Robert was a beloved husband, companion, father, grandfather and great -grandfather.
He is predeceased by his parents Peter and Stella Lichtenstein, and his wife Gail in 1994. Surviving is his partner Norma Silvanovich and his children, Gwen Smith with her partner Richard Kocheran, Dana Bussey with her husband Ron Bussey, Tim with his wife Laura Lichtenstein and his daughter Ginger Hennelly; grandchildren Morgan and husband Brad Wolven, Tyler Smith, Kali, Logan, Rayna Bussey, Ryan, Evan, TJ, and Roan Lichtenstein, Gianna and Kail Hennelly and great granddaughter Charlotte, daughter of Morgan and Brad.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Sunday June 2nd from 12pm to 4pm with a private cremation to follow. Celebration of Life will be held afterwards at the Portuguese Fisherman on Jackson Street.
Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements can be found at www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on June 1, 2019