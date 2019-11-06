Services
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
732-521-0020
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Anacker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert M. Anacker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert M. Anacker Obituary
Robert M. Anacker

Monroe Twp. - Robert Anacker, 60, of Monroe Township, died October 31st, 2019.

Beloved husband and father of triplets, Bob grew up in Edison, graduated from J.P. Stevens High School, and was a retired pipefitter from Local Union 9.

He is predeceased by his parents Melvin and Gladys Anacker, and his sister Janice Panconi. Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 37 years, Bonnie (nee Pieters) and his loving children: sons, Kyle Robert and Keith Ryan of Monroe Township, and daughter, Keri Ann of Honolulu, his brothers Ronald and Mark Anacker, brother in-law Thomas Panconi, mother in-law Marie Pieters, sisters in-law Marie James and Sue Bingaman, aunt Lee Liddle, future daughter in-law Emily Lieb, many nephews and nieces, as well as great friends.

Bob was known for his sense of humor and love of sports. He never lost his passion for life; he fought illness and beat the odds. He was always so proud of his kids, his real joy.

Details about his Celebration of Life can be found on the Lester Memorial Home website at www.LesterMemorialHome.com.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials in the name of Bob be made to the .
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -