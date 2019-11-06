|
Robert M. Anacker
Monroe Twp. - Robert Anacker, 60, of Monroe Township, died October 31st, 2019.
Beloved husband and father of triplets, Bob grew up in Edison, graduated from J.P. Stevens High School, and was a retired pipefitter from Local Union 9.
He is predeceased by his parents Melvin and Gladys Anacker, and his sister Janice Panconi. Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 37 years, Bonnie (nee Pieters) and his loving children: sons, Kyle Robert and Keith Ryan of Monroe Township, and daughter, Keri Ann of Honolulu, his brothers Ronald and Mark Anacker, brother in-law Thomas Panconi, mother in-law Marie Pieters, sisters in-law Marie James and Sue Bingaman, aunt Lee Liddle, future daughter in-law Emily Lieb, many nephews and nieces, as well as great friends.
Bob was known for his sense of humor and love of sports. He never lost his passion for life; he fought illness and beat the odds. He was always so proud of his kids, his real joy.
Details about his Celebration of Life can be found on the Lester Memorial Home website at www.LesterMemorialHome.com.
In lieu of flowers the family requests memorials in the name of Bob be made to the .
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019