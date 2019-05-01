|
|
Robert M. DeFazio
Monroe Township - Robert M. DeFazio passed away on Saturday April 27, 2019 at his home in Monroe Twp. He was 50 years old. Rob was born in New Brunswick and was a life-long resident of Monroe Twp. He was a union pipe fitter for UA Local 9 for over 30 years. He was employed by Bennett Brothers Mechanical in Clarksburg for over 20 years. He loved boating, fishing, NASCAR, and spending time at his second home in Tuckerton. Most of all he cherished the time spent with his family.
He was pre-deceased by his brother Clifton DeFazio in 2001.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Angela (Ballotta) DeFazio of Monroe Twp., two children, Julia DeFazio, and Spencer DeFazio both of Monroe Twp., his mother, Patricia (Cone) DeFazio of Monroe Twp., his sister, Linda Gonnella and her husband Michael of St. Mary's, GA, his mother-in-law, Diane Sinansky of Monroe Twp., his father-in-law, Charles Ballotta of The Villages, FL, his niece Tiffany Wood and her husband David of St. Mary's, GA, his sister-in-law Diane Benn and her husband Daryll of Lancaster, PA, his brother-in-law Chuck Ballotta and his wife Lisa of Monroe Twp., and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless friends.
A private cremation is being held under the direction of the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home, Inc., 205 Rhode Hall Rd. Monroe Twp., NJ 08831, 732-521-0555.
A memorial gathering will be from 1:00pm to 4:00pm on Saturday May 4, 2019 at the funeral home. A memorial service will begin at the conclusion of the gathering hours at 4:00pm.
In lieu of flowers and for those who desire, memorial contributions may be made to 'The Robert DeFazio Memorial Account.' This memorial account has been set up through Wells Fargo Bank for the benefit of Rob's children. Donations in the account's name may be given to the family or submitted through any Wells Fargo Bank branch.
Published in Home News Tribune on May 1, 2019