Robert M. "Bobby" Specian
Bound Brook - Robert M. "Bobby" Specian, 60, entered into eternal life on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset in Somerville, NJ surrounded by his family. Born in Somerville, son of the late Alexander C. and Margaret (nee Shulack) Specian, he grew up in Manville, NJ and moved to Bound Brook many years ago.
Bobby was the Manville High School 1977 State Wrestling Champion at 141 pounds. Only one of two state champions from Manville, he rivaled his brother Dave (who was the other one). He was an avid skier and loved the outdoors. A LA/St Louis/LA Rams fan, Bobby also enjoyed camping and horse racing, especially going to Saratoga and visiting with his Boston friends. Playing chess/horseshoes on Thursday and card games on Fridays were a typical occurrence. His crew will remember him for his impromptu visits and gourmet meals.
Bobby was employed for many years at Ortho Diagnostics, then became self-employed.
Bobby had a heart of gold and loved his family. He was a friend and caretaker to many of his friends' parents over the years.
Besides his parents, Bobby was predeceased by a brother, Dave Specian in 2004. His faithful dogs, Randi, and Lady also predeceased him.
Bobby is survived by his companion and dearest friend, Linda Palazzi; her mother, Mary Palazzi, dear siblings, Nancy Specian of Boulder, CO, Alex Specian, Joan and husband Tom Kopsco, and Daniel M. and his wife Laura Stryker. He will be deeply missed by numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends.
A gathering of friends and family will be held at a later date.
Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835. To send condolences to the family or sign an online guest book, please visit www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News from Nov. 8 to Nov. 9, 2019