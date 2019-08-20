Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
319 Amboy Ave.
Metuchen, NJ 08840
(732) 548-2134
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:15 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Matthew the Apostle Church
Edison, NJ
Liturgy
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Matthew the Apostle Church
Edison, NJ
Robert Meany Obituary
Robert Meany

Edison - Robert Meany, 65, of Edison, passed away on August 19, 2019, at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Perth Amboy and had resided in Edison since 1958.

Robert was a Fireman for 30 years with Edison Township, retiring in 2007.

He was a communicant at St. Matthews the Apostle Church in Edison, a member of Local 1197 International Association of Firefighters and a past volunteer with Raritan Engine Company #1.

Robert was predeceased by his parents, Vincent and Elizabeth (Gavigan) and his brother, John. Surviving is his wife of 32 years, Jo Ann (Tamagnini); his son, Connor; his brother, Don and his wife, Lisa, of Rockingham, NC; and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 PM at Flynn and Son/Koyen Funeral Home, 319 Amboy Ave., Metuchen. Services will begin on Thursday at 10:15 AM, with a 11 AM funeral liturgy at St. Matthew the Apostle Church in Edison. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia.

www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 20, 2019
