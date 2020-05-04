|
|
Robert Michael Kozyra
Carteret - Robert Michael Kozyra, 71, of Carteret, NJ passed away Sunday, May 3rd, at home. Born in Rahway, NJ to John and Elizabeth Kozyra on May 9th, 1948 Robert was a lifelong resident of Carteret. He served in the NavySeabees during the Vietnam War. He was the Jr. Vice Commander with the VFW Post 7164, Avenel as well as a member of the American Legion, West Carteret. Robert retired after 47 years with GATX/Kinder Morgan, as a welder before retiring in 2013. Bob loved his Harley Motorcycle and couldn't wait for the riding season. He was a communicant of Divine Mercy, Carteret, NJ.
Robert is predeceased by his parents and his sister, Alice Bolten. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife of 42 years, Julia (Dorko) Kozyra; his son, Nicholas Michael Kozyra; his sister Nancy (William) Bennett; sisters-in-law, Arlene (George) Marx, Susan (James) Mudrack, Pat Dorko; brother-in -law, Andrew (Irena) Dorko, Jr.; many nieces and nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
Funeral Services are private under the direction of Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue, Carteret, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Robert may be made to VFW or Divine Mercy Roman Catholic Church.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 4 to May 5, 2020