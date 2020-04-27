Services
Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home - Manville
205 South Main Street
Manville, NJ 08835
(908)725-1763
Robert Michael "Bob" Sedor

Robert Michael "Bob" Sedor Obituary
Robert Michael "Bob" Sedor

Manville - Robert Michael "Bob" Sedor, 77, entered into eternal life after his battle with COVID-19 on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at Bridgeway Care & Rehabilitation Center in Hillsborough. Born in Bronx, NY to his late parents Demetro and Stella (Kostiuk) Sedor, Bob was raised in Dunellen and remained there until after his marriage to his beloved wife, Joyce. Later, Bob and Joyce moved to Middlesex finally settling in Manville 10 years ago.

After graduating Dunellen High School, Bob faithfully served his country with the United States Air Force from 1965 to 1967 and was honorable discharged as an Airman 2nd Class. Bob was an Electrical Engineer and had received his Master's in Computer Science from Farleigh Dickinson University in Hackensack. Bob retired as a senior Systems Analyst with Systems Resources in Eatontown, NJ. Bob's most cherished moments were time spent with his adored grandchildren.

Besides his parents, he was also predeceased by his two dear sisters, Jeanette Kelly and Marilyn Sedor.

Bob is survived by his beloved wife, with whom he spent 42 years of marriage, Joyce (Heger) Sedor; loving daughter, Michele Ramirez and her husband Carlos; four dear stepdaughters: Sheri Trombley (Frank), Sally Lynch, Jodi Loveland, and Jamie Trapeni (Jim). He will be deeply missed by his adored grandchildren, Jayson and Elexis Ramirez and by his cherished nephew, Brian Kelly of West Caldwell, NJ

Private funeral arrangements are under the direction of Fucillo & Warren Funeral Home, 205 South Main Street, Manville, NJ 08835. To send condolences to the family or sign an online guestbook please visit our website at

www.FucilloandWarrenFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
