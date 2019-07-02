|
Robert Nathaniel Harris
Sacramento, CA - Robert Nathaniel Harris passed June 21, 2019 in Sacramento California. He was born on July 8, 1938 in Middlesex General Hospital, New Brunswick, New Jersey. He attended South River New Jersey public schools before joining the United States Marine Corp at 18 years of age.
After spending his entire career in the United States armed forces, Robert retired in Sacramento California with his family. He is survived by his children: Gazell, Robert Jr, Armand Sr, Benecia and Robin. Also surviving are Robert's brothers David Jefferson Harris (New Brunswick, New Jersey) Calvin James Harris (Johannesburg, South Africa). Robert was predeceased by his parents Nathaniel Vestal, and Ethel Allen Harris, sisters Althea Harris and Dorothea Harris. Brothers George Thomas Harris and Stewart William Harris.
Services for Robert will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 1:00 PM with the interment at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon California.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press on July 2, 2019