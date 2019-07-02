Services
Thompson Funeral Home
3601 5th Avenue
Sacramento, CA 95817
(916) 455-3038
Viewing
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home
3601 5th Avenue
Sacramento, CA 95817
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home
3601 5th Avenue
Sacramento, CA 95817
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Harris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Nathaniel Harris


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert Nathaniel Harris Obituary
Robert Nathaniel Harris

Sacramento, CA - Robert Nathaniel Harris passed June 21, 2019 in Sacramento California. He was born on July 8, 1938 in Middlesex General Hospital, New Brunswick, New Jersey. He attended South River New Jersey public schools before joining the United States Marine Corp at 18 years of age.

After spending his entire career in the United States armed forces, Robert retired in Sacramento California with his family. He is survived by his children: Gazell, Robert Jr, Armand Sr, Benecia and Robin. Also surviving are Robert's brothers David Jefferson Harris (New Brunswick, New Jersey) Calvin James Harris (Johannesburg, South Africa). Robert was predeceased by his parents Nathaniel Vestal, and Ethel Allen Harris, sisters Althea Harris and Dorothea Harris. Brothers George Thomas Harris and Stewart William Harris.

Services for Robert will be Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 1:00 PM with the interment at Sacramento Valley National Cemetery in Dixon California.
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now