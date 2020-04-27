|
Robert Niedzwiecki
Perth Amboy - Robert Niedzwiecki, 85, passed away on April 20, 2020, at the Alameda Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center. Bob was born and raised in Perth Amboy. He was a graduate of Perth Amboy High School where he earned a varsity letter in track and was an award winning one mile runner. During his teen years, Bob played basketball with several teams in the Perth Amboy city league where he was a prolific scorer. During the Korean Conflict, Bob volunteered his draft and served with the US Army in Germany. He was employed for many years by Ronson Corp.
Bob was a well-known sports photographer and many of his photos were published in The News Tribune and The Amboy Guardian under the name of Bob Ned. He was featured in the cover story in The Home News Tribune "Locker Room" in 2007, noting that he has taken area photos for 56 years.
In 2015, Bob was selected by the Perth Amboy Knights of Columbus as Senior Citizen of the Year. Bob, for many years, was a regular "eight ball" shooter at the Perth Amboy Senior Center. His passion was ballroom dancing, and he was especially fond of dancing the Polka.
Bob was predeceased by his parents Grzegorz Niedzwiedz and Pauline Pedro, stepfather Frank Pedro, brother Alfonse (Barbara) Niedzwicki, and ladyfriend Madeleine Bishop. He is survived by brothers Joseph (Mary Ann) Niedzwiecki, Edward (Josiane) Niedzwiecki, Raymond Niedzwicz, and many nieces and nephews.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020