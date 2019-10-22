Services
Costello-Koyen Funeral Home
399 Avenel Street at Minna Ave.
Avenel, NJ 07001
732-636-2275
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:15 AM
Liturgy
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Andrew's R.C. Church
Avenel, NJ
View Map
Robert Nodzak Obituary
Robert Nodzak

Avenel - Robert Nodzak of the Avenel section of Woodbridge Township passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019 at home. He was 63 years old.

Born in Newark; He resided in Avenel most of his life.

Mr. Nodzak was a Master Carpenter.

He was a communicant of St. Andrew's R.C. Church in Avenel.

Robert was predceased by his loving father Joseph J. Nodzak who passed away in 1997.

He is survived by his loving mother Grace G. Paglia Nodzak of Venice, Florida; his beloved sister Catherine Meyer and her husband John of Venice, Florida; a niece Debra Ann DeMichele and her husband Michael of Gainesville, Virginia; a nephew John Meyer, Jr. and his wife Carole of Winter Garden, Florida; a great niece Peyton Grace DeMichele; great nephews Luke DeMichele, Christopher Meyer and John Meyer, III. He also be truely missed by his many friends and extended family.

Funeral will take place Firday, October 25, 2019 9:15 a.m. from Costello-Koyen Funeral Home (www.Costello-Koyen.com) 399 Avenel Street, Avenel. a 9:45 a.m. Funeral Liturgy will take place at St. Andrew's R.C. Church, Avenel. Cremation will be private.

Visiting hours will be Thursday from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019
