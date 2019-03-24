Services
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
732-521-0020
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
10:15 AM
Lester Memorial Home - Jamesburg
16 Church Street West and Gatzmer Avenue
Jamesburg, NJ 08831
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Peter's Episcopal Church
505 Main St.
Spotswood, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Belko
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert P. Belko

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert P. Belko Obituary
Robert P. Belko

Monroe Twp. - Robert P. Belko, 65 of Monroe Twp. died Saturday March 23rd at Centrastate Medical Center, Freehold.

Born in Camp Kilmer, Mr. Belko lived in Woodbridge before moving to Monroe Twp. in 1998.

He was employed for the past 42 years as a research investigator in organic chemistry for International Flavors and Fragrances, Union Beach.

Mr. Belko was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was a past captain and life member of the Avenel - Colonia First Aid Squad. He was a coach and field manager for both the Monroe Twp. Baseball and Girls Softball Assns. He was a volunteer for the Monroe Twp. Special Sports Assn. as a coach for the basketball and field manager for the baseball. He was active in Monroe Twp. Pack 3 Cub Scouts and Troop 60 Boy Scouts.

Mr. Belko enjoyed vacationing at the same campsite in Vermont since he was 8 years old.

Surviving are his wife of 30 years Kathleen Kelly Belko, his children Rian Patrick, Casey Ellen, Caitlin Mary and Cristen Ann Belko, his brother Joseph A. Belko Jr. and his wife Karie of Chandler, AZ and his sister Jeanne Kehl and her husband Scott of Pine, AZ.

The funeral will begin at 10:15 a.m. Thursday March 28th at the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg followed by an 11:00 a.m. service at St. Peter's Episcopal Church 505 Main St., Spotswood.

Cremation will be at Holy Cross Burial Park Crematory, South Brunswick.

Visiting hours for family and friends will be Wednesday 4-8 p.m. and Thursday 9:15 - 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in the name of Mr. Belko may be made to the Monroe Special Sports 19 Jurgelsky Rd., Monroe Twp., NJ 08831.

To send condolences to the family or for directions to the funeral home visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now