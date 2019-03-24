|
|
Robert P. Belko
Monroe Twp. - Robert P. Belko, 65 of Monroe Twp. died Saturday March 23rd at Centrastate Medical Center, Freehold.
Born in Camp Kilmer, Mr. Belko lived in Woodbridge before moving to Monroe Twp. in 1998.
He was employed for the past 42 years as a research investigator in organic chemistry for International Flavors and Fragrances, Union Beach.
Mr. Belko was an avid fisherman and hunter. He was a past captain and life member of the Avenel - Colonia First Aid Squad. He was a coach and field manager for both the Monroe Twp. Baseball and Girls Softball Assns. He was a volunteer for the Monroe Twp. Special Sports Assn. as a coach for the basketball and field manager for the baseball. He was active in Monroe Twp. Pack 3 Cub Scouts and Troop 60 Boy Scouts.
Mr. Belko enjoyed vacationing at the same campsite in Vermont since he was 8 years old.
Surviving are his wife of 30 years Kathleen Kelly Belko, his children Rian Patrick, Casey Ellen, Caitlin Mary and Cristen Ann Belko, his brother Joseph A. Belko Jr. and his wife Karie of Chandler, AZ and his sister Jeanne Kehl and her husband Scott of Pine, AZ.
The funeral will begin at 10:15 a.m. Thursday March 28th at the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg followed by an 11:00 a.m. service at St. Peter's Episcopal Church 505 Main St., Spotswood.
Cremation will be at Holy Cross Burial Park Crematory, South Brunswick.
Visiting hours for family and friends will be Wednesday 4-8 p.m. and Thursday 9:15 - 10:15 a.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in the name of Mr. Belko may be made to the Monroe Special Sports 19 Jurgelsky Rd., Monroe Twp., NJ 08831.
To send condolences to the family or for directions to the funeral home visit www.LesterMemorialHome.com.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 24, 2019