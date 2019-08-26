|
|
Robert P. Corrette
Edison - Robert P. (Bob) Corrette, 88, of Edison died on Friday, August 23, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.
Born the second child and oldest son of George A and Madeline Corrette in Lebanon, NH he moved to New Jersey at a young age to be with the love of his life, Roberta Deschaine. They married in 1951, raised a family and resided in Edison for 62 years. Bob was a proud US Marine Corp Veteran having served during the Korean War. He was a devoted communicant of St. Matthew's RC Church in Edison, for years attending 9 am mass on Sunday with Roberta before enjoying breakfast out. He was a valued employee of D'Amico Lincoln Mercury in East Brunswick for 30 plus years. During that time he was honored as a top service technician in a nation-wide contest by Lincoln-Mercury. His mechanical talents were legendary. He could always fix what needed fixing. After retiring, he enjoyed his RV and travelling with Roberta. His kind heart, friendly nature and twinkling eyes enabled him to make friends where ever he went. Bob loved his wife, Roberta and their family; he was adored by friends and family. He lived his life the right way; always enjoyed dessert, a manhattan and being with those he loved … a great example to all. He will be sorely missed.
He was predeceased by his parents, George A and Madeline; a son Douglas; two sisters Joyce Johnson and Janice Darling; and a brother George.
Surviving are his loving wife of 68 years Roberta Deschaine; his children Donald (Linda) of Edison, Robert A. (Dorie) of Phoenix AZ, Linda Karabinchak (Robert) of Edison and Diana Toto (Anthony) of East Brunswick; his siblings Bruce of St. Johnsbury VT, Timothy of Lebanon NH, Betty Bonneau (Robert) of Canaan NH, Keith of Denver CO and Brian (Petra) of Berlin Germany; his seven grandchildren Jon, Steven, Brian, Lori, Krystal, Kyle and Chris; one great-grandchild Sabian; and many nieces and nephews.
Services will take place on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 10:15 AM from the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home 568 Middlesex Ave. (RT 27) Metuchen; followed by an 11:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Matthew's RC Church. Interment will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in New Brunswick. Visitation is Wednesday 2-4 & 7-9.
In lieu of flower memorials may be made to .
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 26, 2019