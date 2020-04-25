Services
More Obituaries for Robert Hawkridge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert P. Hawkridge

Robert P. Hawkridge Obituary
Robert P. Hawkridge

Dunellen - Robert P. Hawkridge, 76, died Sunday, April 19, 2020 at his home in Dunellen. He was born in Plainfield to Paul and Catherine Thomson Hawkridge and had resided in Dunellen more than 40 years. He had previously resided in Westfield, Middlesex and Plainfield. Bob had worked as a regulator mechanic with Public Service Electric and Gas Company in Plainfield for 33 years prior to his retirement. He was a longtime member of the Green Brook Fire Company and belonged to the Somerset County Fish and Game Protactive Association and the NRA. He was a graduate of Bound Brook High School.

Bob was the husband of Muriel Hawkridge, who died in 2006. He is survived by his daughter, Marjorie A. Sprague and her husband Allen of Green Brook. Also survived by many cousins and outdoor animals that he cared for.

Private arrangements are in the care of The Mundy Funeral Home, Dunellen. To send condolences, please go to mundyfh.com. Donations in his memory may be made to Green Brook Fire Company or to an animal rescue organization of your choice.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
