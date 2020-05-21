Services
Synowiecki Funeral Home Inc
56 Carteret Ave
Carteret, NJ 07008
(732) 541-5715
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Meyers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert P. Meyers

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert P. Meyers Obituary
Robert P. Meyers, 84, of Carteret, died on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy. He served in the US Marine Corp and was a parishioner of Divine Mercy Parish in Carteret.

He is predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Joan Meyers; and his daughter, Eileen Marak. Robert is survived by his nephew and several relatives; he will be missed by the whole family.

Private Entombment was held under the care of Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 21 to May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -