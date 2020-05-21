|
Robert P. Meyers, 84, of Carteret, died on Friday, May 15, 2020 at Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy. He served in the US Marine Corp and was a parishioner of Divine Mercy Parish in Carteret.
He is predeceased by his wife of 63 years, Joan Meyers; and his daughter, Eileen Marak. Robert is survived by his nephew and several relatives; he will be missed by the whole family.
Private Entombment was held under the care of Synowiecki Funeral Home, 56 Carteret Avenue in Carteret.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 21 to May 22, 2020