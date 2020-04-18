|
Robert "Bob" Paulis
Middlesex - Robert "Bob" Paulis, 80 died Easter Sunday April 12, 2020. Bob met his wife Agnes of 58 years in the town of Newark, NJ, where they both lived as young people and neighbors on the same street. In the early 1950's before courting his future wife, Bob and his friends could be found trying to earn a dollar shining shoes or learning his way around the city of Newark driving his father's taxicab, after hours.
After settling down and starting his family, Bob would take on second jobs to make ends meet and afford Agnes to be a stay at home mother. Bob began his over forty-year career with" MA Bell". In 1984, the company required him to commute over one hour to work from central New Jersey to Allentown, Pennsylvania which he did for the last 20 years until retirement. Why did Bob take the very early morning shift and not just move closer to his work? It was so his family could stay near friends, church and all things familiar to them. It also meant he was there every day, for family dinners, attending every school, sports, church and scouting event in the evenings for his children and wife. Officially retired in 1991, Bob also found special joy spending time with each of his grandchildren. His family is grateful for having gathered last summer from four states to be under one roof and all visited with him daily. They are saddened by his passing but happy he now has peace of mind with the Lord. Bob was a devoted communicant of Our Lady of Mount Virgin Church, Middlesex.
Bob was predeceased by his older sister Elaine Evangelista and her husband Hank. He is survived by his wife Agnes Daly Paulis, their three children Mary Lou Paulis Nowak, Robert Paulis and Patrick Paulis, their spouses Mark Nowak, Shannon Paulis and Stacey Paulis and five grandchildren Marek and Katharine Nowak, Jack Paulis, Connor Paulis and Vivian Paulis, and his two brothers Fred and Steven Paulis and their wives Oneyda and Lynn.
Due to the pandemic the immediate family, spread across the states of New Jersey, California, Tennessee and Georgia joined together on social media for the prayer service of their dear father, grandfather and husband at the funeral home and virtually followed to Resurrection Cemetery for the committal service. Arrangements were handled by Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home in Bound Brook.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020