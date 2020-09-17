Robert Peter Nemeth



Cape Coral, FL - Robert P. Nemeth, age 55, passed away suddenly on August 24th, 2020. He was residing in Cape Coral, Florida. He was born and raised in Perth Amboy.



He was the grandson of the late Frank & Theresa Yuro and Joseph & Elizabeth Nemeth.



He is survived by his parents, Robert & Carol, dear children, daughter Madison and son, Zachary, his devoted and biggest supporter, his sister Melissa, brother-in-law Thomas, nephew & Godson Tommy, his former wife, Barbara, aunts, uncles and many cousins.



Cremation was under the direction of Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Punta Gorda, Florida.



Services will be private.



Robert was dearly loved and will truly be missed.









