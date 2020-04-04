|
|
Robert "Bob" Peterson
Edison - Robert "Bob" Peterson, age 69, of Edison, NJ passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020 at St Peter's Hospital in New Brunswick. He fought through many years of illness with courage and determination.
He was born on March 12, 1951 in Avenel, NJ to Andrew and Mary (Flesko) Peterson. He grew up in Edison and graduated from Edison High School in 1969. He was a proud "Eagle". He attended classes at Montclair University and Kean College, but always said he learned the most from his mentor, the late Frankie Redd, who was the first Athletic Trainer at Edison H.S. At Frankie's passing, Bob was hired by the late Leo Scanlon, principal, as Athletic Trainer at Edison H.S., and worked alongside his colleague and friend Athletic Director Bob Coward for 32 years. Bob was given the nickname "Doc" by the many student athletes he worked with. He was proud that all these years later, he would often hear "Doc" being yelled by former students, throughout town. He was known for his dry sense of humor and quick wit. Bob retired in 2003 but continued to attend Athletic Events, most recently to do the book at basketball games. He often said "I came with the building".
Bob was a proud Boston Red Sox fan, and often took ribbing with pride as he wore his Boston Red Sox jacket… and was proud to give that ribbing back to Yankee fans. He was a member of the Edison Elks.
He was a brother to Andrew and his wife Ellen of Toms River. He was close to his sister in law, Rosemarie Hannigan of Edison. He was nephew to his late uncle, Jim Falesky of Rahway. He was cousin to many. He was the uncle to Jenny, Jay, Jill, Jamie and Steven, and most recently the proud great uncle to Colin, Charlotte, Olivia and Niko.
He was married on June 21, 1975 to Mary Ann (Santalucia), and will be dearly missed by her. He leaves her many happy memories.
It is asked that you help continue Bob's tradition of giving to his favorite charities: The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (who he gave to in memory of his friend, Tony Bruno) , The V Foundation (who he gave to in memory of colleague Joe Koslick) , The Ronald Mc Donald House of Southern NJ (who helped Mary Ann during one of Bob's hospital stays) or perhaps locally to the Marissa Tufaro Foundation.
Mary Ann would like to express heartfelt gratitude to Bob's doctors for their care and kindness, and to the Pastoral Care team, nurses and ICU staff at St Peter's Hospital. Special gratitude for bringing an iPad into Bob's room to she could see him, when the Covid virus restrictions prevented her from visiting.
There will be a private family service at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home in Metuchen. Entombment will take place at Resurrection Burial Park in Piscataway, with a Memorial Service when Covid virus restrictions are lifted.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 4 to Apr. 5, 2020