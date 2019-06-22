Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church,
Bound Brook., NJ
Cape May - Robert R. Baita Sr., 89, died Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Cape May Regional Health System, Cape May. Born in Dunellen, Robert was the son of George and Marie (Schneider) Baita. He was a US Army Veteran, an member of the American Legion, Wildwood Post No. 184, and a cub scout leader. A long time resident of South Bound Brook, Robert was a heavy equipment operator with Operating Engineers Local 825 in Springfield, retiring in 1991.

Robert was predeceased by his daughter, Gloriann Toth in 2011. He is survived by his loving wife, Gloria Cozza Baita, his sons, Robert Baita, Jr. and his wife, Debra; and Bruce Baita and his wife Susan; his eight grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Gathering with the family will be 2:00 - 4:00 and 7:00 - 9:00 PM, Sunday, June 23, 2019, at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home 225 Mountain Ave., Bound Brook. Funeral services will begin 9:15 AM, Monday, June 24th, at the funeral home, followed by a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Church, Bound Brook.

Burial at Resurrection Burial Park, Piscataway will follow.
Published in Courier News on June 22, 2019
