Robert R. Bird
Fomerly Middlesex - Robert R. "Bob" Bird, 78, formerly of Middlesex, died Saturday December 28, 2019 at Merry Heart Nursing Home in Succasunna.
Born in Palmerton, PA, Bob has been a long time resident of Middlesex Borough, only recently settling to Succasunna. He worked for New Jersey Transit as a passenger conductor, retiring in 2005. Bob, a honorable discharged veteran of the United States Navy, was also a member of the American Legion Post 306.
He enjoyed attending Middlesex Senior Citizen events and was also a member of the Readington Reformed Church. Bob was a devoted husband, grandfather and great grandfather.
Predeceased by his wife, Matilde; surviving are his three children, Debbie Bird of Coaldale, PA, Christina Groh and husband John of Randolph and Richard Kazmirek and wife Diane of East Handover; six grandchildren, George Bird, David Heffelfinger and wife Kathyann, Anna Heffelfinger, Amy Shewchuk and husband Steve, Eric Kazmirek and wife Kerry and Carol Kazmirek and eight great grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday January 4, 2020 at 11AM in the Readington Reformed Church, 124 Readington Road, Readington NJ 08889 followed by burial in Readington Reformed Church Cemetery.
Family and friends may gather for visitation on Saturday beginning at 10AM until the service time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Readington Reformed Church in Bob's memory.
To leave condolences, please see www.middlesexfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier News from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019