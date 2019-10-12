Services
Costello-Koyen Funeral Home
399 Avenel Street at Minna Ave.
Avenel, NJ 07001
732-636-2275
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Haynes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert R. Haynes Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert R. Haynes Sr. Obituary
Robert R. Haynes, Sr.

Colonia - Robert R. Haynes, Sr. passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Rahway. He was 82 years old.

Born in Jersey City, he was raised in Kearny and resided in the Colonia section of Woodbridge Township since 1951.

Mr. Haynes was a United States Army veteran, serving from 1954 until 1957; and was a former member of Avenel Fire Company #1.

He was employed as a maintenance engineer with Allied Old English in Port Reading for 30 years before retiring in 1999.

Mr. Haynes was predeceased by his parents, Harry and Ruth Burns Haynes; sister, Evelyn Harrison; and brother, Harry Haynes.

Surviving are his loving wife of 59 years, Mary Ann Ameiorsano Haynes; daughter, Deborah Wohlers and her husband, Michael, of Forked River; son, Robert Haynes, Jr. of Garfield; grandchildren, Morgan Wohlers, Danielle Haynes, Lauren Haynes and Robert R. Haynes III.

A prayer service will take place on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at Costello-Koyen Funeral Home, 399 Avenel Street, Avenel. Cremation will be private. Visitation for family and friends will be on Tuesday from 3:00 pm until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers contributions to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in Mr. Haynes' memory would be appreciated by his family.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Robert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now