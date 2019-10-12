|
|
Robert R. Haynes, Sr.
Colonia - Robert R. Haynes, Sr. passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Rahway. He was 82 years old.
Born in Jersey City, he was raised in Kearny and resided in the Colonia section of Woodbridge Township since 1951.
Mr. Haynes was a United States Army veteran, serving from 1954 until 1957; and was a former member of Avenel Fire Company #1.
He was employed as a maintenance engineer with Allied Old English in Port Reading for 30 years before retiring in 1999.
Mr. Haynes was predeceased by his parents, Harry and Ruth Burns Haynes; sister, Evelyn Harrison; and brother, Harry Haynes.
Surviving are his loving wife of 59 years, Mary Ann Ameiorsano Haynes; daughter, Deborah Wohlers and her husband, Michael, of Forked River; son, Robert Haynes, Jr. of Garfield; grandchildren, Morgan Wohlers, Danielle Haynes, Lauren Haynes and Robert R. Haynes III.
A prayer service will take place on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 6:30 p.m. at Costello-Koyen Funeral Home, 399 Avenel Street, Avenel. Cremation will be private. Visitation for family and friends will be on Tuesday from 3:00 pm until 6:30 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers contributions to Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 Saint Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in Mr. Haynes' memory would be appreciated by his family.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019