Robert Recine
New Brunswick - Robert "Bobby" Recine, 64, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at St. Peter's University Hospital, New Brunswick. Born in New Brunswick, he was a lifelong city resident. He graduated from New Brunswick High School in 1973. In 1975 while playing football for Rutgers University Bobby suffered a spinal cord injury that left him paralyzed. He went on to graduate from Middlesex County College and Rutgers University. Bobby began working for the City of New Brunswick Recreation Department in 1995. He then went to work for the County of Middlesex IT Department in 1996 until he left in 2003 to accept the position of Executive Director of the New Jersey Spinal Cord Research Commission. He returned to the Middlesex County IT Department in 2005 where he worked until retiring in 2016. Bobby was appointed to the New Brunswick City Council in March of 1996 and was elected to serve 4 year terms in 1997, 2001, 2005, and 2009. He served as City Council President in 2001 - 2002, 2005 - 2006 and 2011 - 2012. He was a communicant of St. Mary of Mt. Virgin RC Church, New Brunswick. Bobby also was the Vice President and Trustee for the Central Jersey Spinal Cord Association. He received the Francis "Bud" Murphy Community Service award from the Knights of Columbus #257.
He was predeceased by his father, Vito Recine. Bobby is survived by his mother, Mary Recine of New Brunswick; his brother, Michael Recine, Sr. and his wife, Susan; his niece, Katie Cook and her husband, Byron and their sons, Byron and Aiden; his nephew, Michael Recine, Jr. and his wife, Katherine and their daughter, Juliana; and his lifelong best friend, Phil Forti of North Brunswick.
Bobby was a devoted son to his mother and a wonderful friend to countless people. His courage and determination were an inspiration to all who knew him. He loved his family, his friends, and the City of New Brunswick. Bobby will always be remembered as a huge Rutgers football and basketball fan. Bobby was a true gentleman and his smile was infectious and helped lift the spirits of all who knew him. He will always be remembered as an iconic figure in the City of New Brunswick. A memorial service will be held to celebrate Bobby's life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bobby's name may be made to the Central Jersey Spinal Cord Association, P.O. Box 74, New Brunswick, NJ 08903. Arrangements are under the direction of the Quackenboss Funeral Home, New Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune from May 2 to May 3, 2020