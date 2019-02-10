|
Robert S. Gatches
Bound Brook - Robert S. Gatches, 65, died Sunday, February 3, 2019. Born in New Brunswick, to the late Stanley and Anna (Frankosky) Gatches, Bob grew up in Edison and was a graduate of Edison High School. He continued his education in Mystic CT., where he studied to become a pipefitter. Bob worked as a senior pipefitter at Johnson & Johnson in Raritan for over 15 years, before his retirement in 2015. He was a member of the J&J Fire Brigade for many years. Bob loved the outdoors, and would spend his free time fishing and boating. He enjoyed cooking and was an avid NY Yankees and NY Giants fan. Bob and Lynn moved to Bound Brook in 1997.
Robert is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Lynn; his sister, Carol Fredda and her husband Rodney; his nephews, Brian, Michael and his god son Christopher; great nephew, Anthony; his mother in law Doris Grimes; sisters in law, Julie Grimes and her partner, Marybeth; and Lee Calo and her husband, Benjamin; his god daughter, Isabella; his god mother, Regina Hoptay; and many cousins, family, and dear friends.
Gathering with the family will be 6:00 to 8:00 PM, Monday, February, 11, 2019, at Hagan-Chamberlain Funeral Home, 225 Mountain Ave. in Bound Brook. The Funeral Mass will be 10:00 AM, Tuesday at St. Joseph Church in Bound Brook. Cremation will be private. Memorial donations in Bob's name may be made to the Bound Brook Fire Department, 230 Hamilton St., Bound Brook, NJ 08805.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 10, 2019